Coastguards are spending a second day searching for a swimmer who got into trouble off the coast.

Five other people were pulled from the water and taken to hospital on Tuesday, as temperatures soared to their highest ever in the UK.

Six people were reported to be in trouble close to Clacton Pier in Essex.

Nigel Brown, who works on the pier, said: "Some of the people appeared to get caught up in the tide and they were swept under the pier."

"They were shouting about another person missing."

Coastguards are spending a second day searching the Essex coast Credit: ITV Anglia

Essex Police Marine Unit joined the search on Tuesday afternoon along with coastguards.

They continued the search until midnight and coastguards started again at 9am on Wednesday morning.

Shop worker Toni Cloke, who had spent the day at the seafront, said police asked beachgoers to clear the beach as emergency services took a number of people away.

The 47-year-old, of Clacton-on-Sea, said: "I saw four or five people get taken in (by emergency services) then we got asked to clear the beach."

The East of England Ambulance Service said four men and a woman were assessed before being taken to Colchester Hospital.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know