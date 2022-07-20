Families whose homes were gutted by heatwave fires say they have been left with nothing, as they count the cost of the UK's record-breaking heatwave.

Fire tore through homes in the Walnut Tree estate in Milton Keynes as temperatures peaked on Tuesday, starting with a fence which caught light and quickly spreading to nearby houses and a nursery.

Some 39 houses and the nursery were evacuated by firefighters - though there were no injuries - while power and gas supplies were turned off in the area as crews battled what was thought to be the biggest fire ever seen in the county.

Tracy Fuller was among the people left homeless after her home of 17 years was destroyed.

Tracy Fuller and her son Max saw their home gutted by fire. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"Everything was here," she said. "Our passports were in there, we were supposed to be going on holiday - we are now not going on holiday.

"We've got no house, no property, we've just got nothing, we've got no clothes," she told ITV News Anglia.

Drone images show the flames destroying the buildings as firefighters battled the blaze.

Two rest centres were set up at the Tawny Owl pub and Heronsbrook Meeting Place, where people who had been evacuated were dealt with by council staff and volunteers from the British Red Cross.

The fire was just one of dozens to rage across East Anglia as the region sweltered under a red weather warning, with a regional high of 40.2C recorded at Pitsford in Northamptonshire.

The heat melted roads, caused train tracks to buckle and sparked wildfires on one of the busiest days on record for many of the region's fire services.

