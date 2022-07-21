A drug dealer has been jailed after crashing into a parked car with a family inside as he fled police, leaving a young girl with life-changing head injuries.

Adam Darbous refused to stop when police tried to pull over his black BMW in Ipswich in February.

He drove at speeds of up to 60mph through a residential area before hitting the parked Daihatsu Sirion vehicle, with a family of four inside, on Burlington Road.

Darbous, aged 23 and of Cecil Road in the town, fled the scene after the crash.

An 11-year-old girl, inside the parked car, suffered a serious, life-changing head injury, and her parents and younger brother were also hurt.

Following the collision, the BMW was examined and police found a large quantity of cannabis.

The next day Darbous handed himself in to police where he was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possession with intent to supply class B drugs at an earlier hearing.

Darbous was given a 24-month prison sentence, reduced to 14 months for his early guilty plea, and disqualified from driving for five years.

Det Ch Insp Chris Hinitt said it was clear from the way Darbous was driving that he was trying to evade police because of the cannabis in his car.

He said: "This was an horrific incident for the family injured as a result of his deplorable actions. The young girl is still suffering... having sustained a significant head injury which is likely to impact her for the rest of her life."

He said he hoped Darbous's guilty plea would bring some comfort to the family.

Darbous will have to sit an extended retest. He was also sentenced to six months imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class B drugs which was reduced to four months given his guilty plea. It will be served concurrently.

