A family have paid tribute to a caring 20-year-old woman who died in a car crash on the A47 in Norfolk last month.

Jessica Bonus died in the early hours of 25 June after her Honda Accord crashed close to the junction with Sporle Road in Swaffham.

Her family said words could not describe the pain they felt.

They said: “Our beautiful Jess has sadly passed away. Jess was a loving, outgoing and flamboyant girl, people will describe her as a social butterfly.

"Jess was always colourful and knew how to enjoy herself. Jess was caring for everyone around her, it did not matter if you were her family, friend or a stranger in the street, if you needed help, Jess would be the first to come forward with a helping hand.

"There is an emptiness in our hearts now she is not here and will be missed by many.”

Police released the tribute after an inquest into Ms Bonus's death was opened.

A male passenger, also aged in his 20s, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn.

Police said he had been subsequently arrested in connection with the incident and taken to King's Lynn police investigation centre for questioning. He was released on police bail until 22 July.

