Tributes and flowers have been left at the scene of a fatal crash where a six-month-old baby boy was killed.

The baby died after a two-car crash in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex on Wednesday, 13 July, in which a female passenger was also injured.

The boy was taken to hospital following the collision, which happened in Cherry Tree Avenue at about 6.45pm, but died from his injuries.

Bunches of flowers, cards and handwritten messages have since been building up at the scene, as well as Tigger and Peppa Pig soft toys.Tributes have been left from Tendring district councillors Chris Griffiths and Maurice Alexander, who wrote: "Our thoughts and prayers are with you".

Another tribute read: "We love you, the heavens have a new angel".

A woman, unrelated to the baby, has been arrested on suspicion of several driving offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.

She has been released on bail until next month.

A spokesman for Essex Police said at the time of the incident: "We need anyone with CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident to get in contact with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can contact Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 1121 of 13 July, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

