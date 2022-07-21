Play Brightcove video

Watch our report from ITV News Anglia political correspondent Emma Hutchinson.

Some of Liz Truss' constituents are backing her to beat Rishi Sunak to the nation's top job - while others say they just want someone to unite the warring Tory party.

With the battle for Number 10 underway in earnest, voters in the South West Norfolk constituency have had their say.

The Foreign Secretary has been tasked to win over Conservative Party voters as she bids t become Prime Minister this summer - a task she has achieved in South West Norfolk four times, having been first elected in 2010.

And voters in the East Anglian constituency say they are keen to see their representative in Downing Street, as a way of putting the area on the map.

In Downham Market, at the heart of her seat, the local furniture shop, Reeds Homestore, has offered to help refurbish the Downing Street flat should she become prime minister.

It's a tongue-in-cheek offer after Boris Johnson was caught up in a row over funding a refurbishment at the flat when he took on the top job.

Mr Bees Fotostop in Downham Market Credit: ITV Anglia

Jim Carlyle, managing director, said: "From Downham Market's point of view and west Norfolk I think it's exciting times, I think she'd be great at the job and represent the area well and she's down to earth."

Tony Bridger, the owner of Mr Bees Fotostop, does not yet know who he would rather see in the top job.

He said: "What I'd like to see is the Conservative Party coming together. I'm not really too fussed whether it's Rishi or Ms Truss, they just need some unity and some direction."

Ms Truss's politics and her social media photo opportunities have led to comparisons with former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Watch the Liz Truss' cheese speech.

Play Brightcove video

Mr Bridger said: "I'd love to see Liz Truss obtain the stature of Margaret Thatcher, but more importantly we need a leader who has got a steady hand on the tiller and is able to bring the party together."

Ms Truss has been a cabinet minister for eight years, including serving as environment secretary.

It was in that role that she made one of her highest-profile speeches, about Britain's food imports, telling an audience: "We import two thirds of our cheese. That is a disgrace."

The Norfolk Cheese Company, Downham Market Credit: ITV Anglia

Her love for cheese is well known at The Norfolk Cheese Company in Downham Market.

Owner Nina Marramore said: "She has visited the shop, she also visited me when I was on the market, so we have served her several times.

"I think she stands a good chance and if it puts Downham Market on the map again that will be a good thing."

