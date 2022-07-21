A man has been cleared of murdering two teenagers after telling a court he was acting in self defence – but found guilty of having a knife and jailed for 18 months.

Frankie Watson, 20, was being chased by a group including two armed 16-year-olds in Brentwood, Essex, in the early hours of 24 October last year, a trial at Basildon Crown Court was told.

Charlie Preston, who had a machete, and Frankie Gater, who had a knuckleduster, died of stab wounds, the court heard.

Watson, of Baker Street, Orsett, said he was defending himself.

The defendant was with three other men when there was an altercation with a second group, which included teenagers Charlie and Frankie.

Shortly after, a fight broke out.

Following a three-week trial, Watson was cleared of two counts of murder and two alternative counts of manslaughter, Essex Police said.

A court official said Watson was also cleared of a charge of wounding with intent, in respect of a third boy who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The third boy, who was part of the group with Charlie and Frankie, received serious injuries but survived, the court heard.

Lisa Wilding QC, prosecuting, said Watson had a folding knife on the night the two boys died.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the boys’ deaths, the force added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know