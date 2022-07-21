Thousands of people are starting to arrive at the Latitude Festival to see acts including Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol and Russell Howard .

The festival, well known for its pink sheep, first started in 2006 and takes place at Henham Park, Suffolk. It now attracts around 35,000 people each year.

Over four days it will also host names such as Maggie Rogers, Little Simz and James Arthur, as well as comedy from Tim Key and Rosie Jones.

Snow Patrol will be among the top acts at Latitude after being forced to cancel their headline slot in 2019 due to illness and then their special guest slot in 2021 because of the pandemic.

Here's everything you need to know including the acts, getting there, safety advice and even how to charge your phone...

Who will be playing at Latitude?

Foals will be headlining the festival, playing on Saturday night.

They said: "It's especially significant to us, as our first-ever festival headline set was at Latitude almost 10 years ago and we remember the rush of that show like it's today; it felt like being handed the controls to a jumbo jet at 35,000 feet.

"Latitude helped us and many other great UK bands realise their potential."

On Friday night Lewis Capaldi will be the headline act, and will be joined by Maggie Rogers, Modest Mouse and Rina Sawayama.

Alongside Foals on Saturday night will be Little Simz, Example, Beth Orton and The Shires.

The headline act on Sunday will be Snow Patrol, playing alongide Manic Street Preachers , Freya Ridings, Mark Owen and Rumer.

Fans enjoying Latitude in 2021 Credit: PA Wire

What other acts will be on stage?

Latitude also hosts late night DJs and club nights with music from the 80s to current hits.

They will include Groove Armada, Sevdaliza and Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon.

Others on the set list are: Shouse, Danny Howells, Darren Emerson and Dave Seaman’s 3D, Millie Cotton, Abbie McCarthy, and a takeover from rave providers Kindred featuring Jazz, Papa Nugs and Paige.

Reginald D Hunter & Frankie Boyle

What comedy will there be?

Comedy also plays a big part of the Latitude Festival, with the headline act Reginald D Hunter. He is best known for TV appearances including Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News for You and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Frankie Boyle also returns to Latitude with his acerbic brand of social commentary.

Also on stage over the four days will be: Darran Griffiths, David Morgan, Erika Ehler, Esther Manito, Finlay Christie, Hannah Platt, Joe Wells, Kemah Bob, Kerry Godliman, Leo Reich, Lost Voice Guy, Nic Samson, Olga Koch, Sean McLoughlin, Shaparak Khorsandi, Stephen Bailey, Stokes & Summers, Tiff Stevenson, Toussaint Douglas and Arabs Are Not Funny!.

What else is there to do at Latitude?

The pink sheep are an annual tradition at the festival. They graze in the field under the sparkling Latitude sign, making for one of the most photographed spots at the site.

It has sparked some concerns for their wellbeing, but Latitude insist the sheep are dip dyed using a natural, water based dye and they are used to it as part of their normal farm life.

There are also theatre and dance acts including DanceEast, Stopgap Dance Company and the New English Ballet Theatre.

There's an Art Lounge and if you are in the mood for cooking there will be guest chefs including Amanda Owen and Gary Lineker - a new addition for 2022.

The pink sheep at Latitude Credit: PA Wire

Can I charge my phone?

Yes! There will be two charge points, one at the campsite village and the other at the main arena. Power packs will also be on sale.

You can charge phones and other devices including speakers and cameras.

The campsite location will be open from 8am to 11pm and main arena will be open from 10am to midnight each day.

How do I get there?

If you are driving, police say you can expect some delays on the A12 near Henham. Traffic is likely to be slow-moving along the A12, particularly between Yoxford and the site.

Police are advising drivers to leave extra time for your journey and if you can avoid the area please do so.

Organisers advise not to use sat navs to get to the festival as there are different routes into the site depending on which direction you are approaching from and whether you are being dropped off or what type of ticket you have. They are asking everyone to follow the temporary festival road signs.

Weekend and day car parking is separate to the campsites in adjacent or nearby fields.

Although buses are laid on from local railway stations to the site, rail strikes are likely to affect your journeys on Saturday and Sunday. Organisers suggest travelling by coach or liftshare.

Camping at Latitude Credit: PA Wire

What are the camping facilities?

The campsites open at 8am on Thursday 21 July and close at 1pm on Monday 25 July. The campsites are staffed 24 hours a day and you can arrive at any time during this period.

There are a number of colour-coded campsites around the site.

There is plenty of space in the campsites for the capacity attending and so you should be able to find a space which is comfortable for you.

About 35,000 fans are expected at the festival over the weekend. Credit: PA

What is the advice on safety?

The main crime tends to be thefts from tents. Phones, laptops, tablets and cash are typically the most stolen items. Police have issued this advice:

Stick with your friends and look out for each other.

With warm weather likely, moderate your alcohol consumption. Have a glass of water between drinks and pace yourself.

Be careful. Festivals give you the opportunity to meet new friends but going off alone with people who you have just met may lead you into situations you don't want to be in.

Set up camp near friends, make friends with your neighbours and learn the layout of the site so you can find what you need - toilets/ stewards etc, without getting lost. You can always ask staff for help with directions or anything else you may need.

Do not bring large sums of cash, lots of credit/ debit cards, or lots of valuables with you. Only bring what you need and keep them on you, or in a locker, at all times. The festival will be mainly cashless with bars and merchandise cashless, but some vendors will still need cash payments, so the advice is not to take too much cash with you.

If you cannot take your valuables with you when you leave your tent leave them at home. A tent offers little, if any, security and can easily be entered even if the entrance is padlocked.

Make use of the property storage tent onsite, open 24 hours, to store your valuables and possessions securely.

Place any property that would be attractive to thieves (cash, credit cards, mobile phones, cameras, etc.) inside a bag and tuck it into your sleeping bag when you go to sleep with larger items at your feet.

