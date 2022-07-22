The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a “comatose state” after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage in an accident at home three months ago want a High Court judge to consider evidence for a third time.

Three Court of Appeal judges are overseeing the latest stage of Archie Battersbee’s case at a hearing in London.

Archie's parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, of Southend, Essex, have mounted an appeal bid after a High Court judge ruled that doctors could lawfully stop treatment.

Barrister Edward Devereux QC, who is leading Archie’s parents’ legal team, on Friday told three appeal judges that the case should be remitted to a High Court judge for a further hearing.

He had earlier argued that Mr Justice Hayden had not given “real or proper weight” to Archie’s previously expressed wishes and religious beliefs, nor given “real or proper weight” to Archie’s family’s wishes.

Mr Devereux also said the judge had failed to carry out a “comprehensive evaluation” of the benefits and burdens of continuing life-support treatment; and had been wrong to conclude that treatment was burdensome and futile.

Archie Battersbee's mother Hollie Dance leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday. Credit: PA

He told appeal judges: “The overall case of the parents is that Mr Justice Hayden’s decision was driven almost wholly by what is in Archie’s medical best interests and not careful, clear, understandable and comprehensive evaluation of Archie’s best interests in the wider sense.”

Sir Andrew McFarlane – the president of the Family Division of the High Court and the most senior family court judge in England and Wales, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Peter Jackson are considering the arguments at the hearing.

The hearing is expected to continue throughout Friday, and Sir Andrew said the judges aimed to deliver a ruling on the appeal on Monday.

They have heard how medical evidence showed that Archie was in a “comatose state”.

Mr Justice Hayden delivered a ruling on Friday after reviewing evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

He described what happened to Archie as a “tragedy of immeasurable dimensions”, but said medical evidence was “compelling and unanimous” and painted a “bleak” picture.

Mr Justice Hayden heard how Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on 7 April. She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge.

The youngster has not regained consciousness.

Archie Battersbee, 12, is at the centre of a legal dispute Credit: Family handout/PA

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think he is “brain-stem dead” and say continued life support treatment is not in his best interests.

Archie’s parents disagree and say his heart is beating. They are being supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.

Lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, had asked for decisions about what medical moves are in Archie’s best interests.

Another High Court judge, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, initially considered the case.

She concluded, after an earlier hearing, that Archie was dead.

But Court of Appeal judges upheld a challenge by Archie’s parents against decisions taken by Mrs Justice Arbuthnot and said the evidence should be reviewed.

Mr Justice Hayden said evidence shows Archie suffered a “significant injury” to “multiple areas” of his brain and had not “regained awareness at any time”.

Archie Battersbee's family are appealing for a High Court judge to hear the case for a third time. Credit: Family photo

He said the reality of Archie’s case was “terrible”.

“There is unfortunately no treatment possible to reverse the damage that has been caused to Archie’s brain,” he said. “There can be no hope at all of recovery.”

The judge said he reached his conclusion with “profound regret”.

Another High Court judge, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, initially considered the case.

She concluded, after an earlier hearing, that Archie was dead.

But Court of Appeal judges upheld a challenge by Archie’s parents against decisions taken by Mrs Justice Arbuthnot and said the evidence should be reviewed.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: “This family have fought courageously to get to this point in taking a stand for Archie’s life.

“We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with them as they appeal this ruling.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know