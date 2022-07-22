Police searching for a swimmer who went missing during the record-breaking heatwave have called off their search after finding a body.

Lewis Saggers was last seen at Hadham Hall reservoir in East Hertfordshire at around 4pm on Tuesday.

Officers said they found a body on Thursday afternoon and that Mr Saggers's family had been told.

"Police have suspended the search for missing Lewis Saggers after a body was discovered in Hadham Hall reservoir [on Thursday] afternoon," said police.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, but his next of kin have been informed.

“We ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals to trace him.”

Several people have died across the UK after getting into difficulties while swimming during the hot weather, including a man in his 50s in Ardsley in West Yorkshire and a teenager at Salford Quays.

At Clacton in Essex, a search was scaled down on Wednesday after the disappearance of a 21-year-old man who got into difficulties near the town's pier while swimming.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know