A drug dealer who threw an unprovoked single punch that killed a man has had his prison sentence nearly doubled at the Court of Appeal.

Jake McFarlane, 22, attacked Ian Clitheroe, 50, and was originally given just a 24-month sentence for manslaughter and 21 months for being found with £700 worth of cocaine.

Mr Clitheroe's family had complained that the two-year term for manslaughter was too lenient - and now judges have agreed.

The three appeal court judges decided the original sentence had not taken into account the disproportionate and entirely inappropriate response of McFarlane in the situation he had found himself in.

They said the sentence was indeed "too lenient" and extended it to three years and eight months. It means that his total sentence now stands at five years and five months, of which he must spend at least two-thirds in jail.

Speaking outside the court, Mr Clitheroe's partner Claire Fulcher welcomed the ruling.

She said: "It's been a hard journey. It's been quite stressful coming here today, but we're pleased it has gone our way and these three judges have seen that it's wrong."

Mr Clitheroe's family said they hoped Friday's decision would have a bearing on all future similar cases.

They also hoped it would send out a message to other young people that find themselves tempted to commit violent acts in similar situations.

McFarlane was drinking with friends at the Samuel Pepys bar in Huntingdon in the early hours of 30 January when he thought he saw Mr Clitheroe arguing with a woman outside.

McFarlane then punched Mr Clitheroe at about 1.30am, causing him to fall to the ground. He subsequently fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

Officers began CPR on Mr Clitheroe before paramedics got there and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. Despite the best efforts of doctors at the hospital, he died on 3 February.

Ms Fulcher said: "For someone who was so full of energy, so full of life, had so many plans, for that to just be taken away in an instant by one person's actions is really hard."

