Watch our report from Natalie Gray, including pictures of the fire from Mark Hopkins, Neil McIvor and Zaskia Seaton

People were evacuated from their homes after a row of cars was torched in a "tornado of fire" suspected to have been started by arsonists.

Those living near the blaze in Stamford in Lincolnshire described watching as the blaze leaped from car to car in seconds, ending in eight cars being completely gutted.

Damage was also caused to the outside of home in Edward Road because of the intense heat of the flames.

Three fire crews were sent to the fire just before 2.30am on Friday, using breathing apparatus to tackle the flames and then used thermal imaging cameras to make sure the fire was completely out.

Homes nearby were evacuated as eight vehicles were set on fire. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Lee Villette, 43, watched the drama unfold. He said: "The fuel and the engines just started blowing up and bits just went flying everywhere.

"The fire and rescue [service] turned up within five or six minutes. And they just told everybody to evacuate.

"It was very scary - I was scared for my life because obviously the heat and everything was flying everywhere.

"[At] one point it was actually like a tornado kind of effect because the wind was blowing on the fire and it just raged across the road. I'm shocked and scared, I have asthma, so I had to get away from the house fairly quickly."

Matt Merrill, 39, who lives close to the row of cars, said: "I looked out the window to see one of the vehicles on fire.

"I told my wife she came and had a look. In that time, literally 15 or 20 seconds, the fire spread to another vehicle."

Mr Merrill added: "We've got a young family, so obviously our priority was to get them out.

"Luckily, we've got a back door, which leads onto an alleyway so we could get out through the back. By the time we walked to our friends in the road behind us all of the cars were engulfed in flames. So it was pretty scary."

The wrecked shells of the cars were all that was left of them by morning. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Lincolnshire Police said officers were trying to identify the owners of the vehicles involved and asked people to avoid the area until the wreckage had been cleared away.

