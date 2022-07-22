Tens of thousands of people are bound for this weekend's Latitude Festival at Henham Park in Suffolk, which will see Foals, Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol as headline acts.

The festival comes days after a spell of record temperatures for the region, and dry conditions which have prompted organisers to ban barbecues and campfires.

But will the dry weather hold out? ITV News Anglia meteorologist Chris Page has a dedicated forecast for the festival.

Friday

Feeling cooler compared to recent days with sunny spells and partly cloudy skies. There is the chance of some slow moving, possibly heavy isolated showers later today into the evening. Feeling pleasant in any sunshine. Temperatures will reach 21C (70F).

Friday night

Any showers will continue into the evening before eventually easing out around midnight. The rest of the night should be dry with some clear spells. Minimum 15C (59F).

Saturday

A largely fine and dry day to come with some welcomed sunny spells and a gentle southwesterly breeze. Turning warmer than Friday with temperatures rising in the mid 20s. UV levels will be high so ensure to protect yourself from the sun. Maximum of 25C.

Saturday night

Dry at first before some heavy rain possibly moving through overnight, to leave partly cloudy skies.

Sunday

Another fine day with sunny spells although turning breezy at times with gusts from up to 25mph possible. Turning warmer than Saturday with highs of 26-27C likely.

