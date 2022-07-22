Police have stopped a lorry carrying a skip with a car balanced on top - with officers comparing the towering lorry to "the world's worst game of Jenga".

In a photograph released by officers the car can be seen without any straps to hold it down.

The lorry was stopped by Suffolk Police at 9.30am on Tuesday on the A12 opposite Pontins in Lowestoft.

Posting on Facebook, the officer joked that the loaded lorry was "more unstable than my own children when I tell them we've run out of sweets!"

The driver was reported for carrying an unsecured load, added the officer.