Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis has joined Dutch side FC Twente on a season-long loan.

The Greek international joined the Canaries for a reported £8.8 million fee from PAOK in his homeland last summer.

However, the 20-year-old failed to make an impact in his first season in the Premier League, with his only two goals coming in an early season EFL Cup win over Bournemouth.

Norwich have now agreed to send him on loan to the Netherlands in the hope that he can regain his confidence.

The deal doesn't include an option for Twente to buy Tzolis, with Norwich still hopeful that he will fulfill his potential at Carrow Road.

Pierre Lees-Melou is also expected to leave Carrow Road. Credit: PA

“We had a number of clubs interested in Christos and we’ve taken our time in finding what we believe to be the right move for all parties," Assistant sporting director, Neil Adams, said.

“We'll of course keep a very close eye on his development and progress, with the ultimate aim of him returning and contributing to what we’re building here at Norwich City.”

Norwich are also expected to confirm the sale of midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou to French club Stade Brestois imminently, while long-serving defender Christoph Zimmermann joined German second division club SV Darmstadt 98 earlier this week.

Meanwhile, MK Dons have continued their busy summer with the signing of Chelsea full-back Henry Lawrence on a season-long loan.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: