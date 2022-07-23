Fire crews have been tackling a fierce blaze at a roofing company in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the fire at Steadfast Roofing in Wollaston near Northampton just after 9pm on Friday.

Crews from Northampton, Wellingborough, Earls Barton, Rushden, Burton Latimer, Corby and Towcester were summoned to the fire in Doddington Road.

People living nearby were warned to keep their doors and windows shut.

Crews have been at the scene overnight.

