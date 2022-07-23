Norwich MP Clive Lewis joins rail strike picket line amid pay dispute

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

A Labour MP has joined the rail strike picket line at Norwich station as the bitter row over pay continues.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis joined dozens of Aslef union members as train drivers working for Greater Anglia staged their latest 24 hour walkout.

Mr Lewis said he stands with union members who are fighting for a "rail service we all need and all use."

"Their cause is a righteous cause", Mr Lewis said.

"They are looking for a pay rise in the middle of a cost of living crisis and i think that it is really important that workers like this stand together, collectively and ask for the pay rise they deserve.

"I am proud to be here with my colleague and comrades in Aslef and any other trade union that want to stand up for workers' rights and interests."

The operator is running a reduced service on Saturday, with major engineering work also affecting routes into London from Cambridge and Norwich.

Members of the ASLEF and RMT union will be striking five times in the next month, with people urged not to travel on each of the strike days.

Strike days on Greater Anglia services:

Saturday 23rd July (ASLEF union)

Wednesday 27th July (RMT union)

Saturday 30th July (ASLEF union)

Thursday 18th August (RMT union)

Saturday 20th August (RMT union)

Greater Anglia is running a reduced service on strike days. Credit: ITV Anglia

The action could disrupt summer holiday travel and crowds heading to Euro 2022 and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Those heading to Latitude Festival were forced to find alternative modes of transport, with around 35,000 people expected at Henham Park in Suffolk.

The government has urged unions to end the industrial action, and says the "the RMT has no interest in engaging in constructive discussions and is hell-bent on creating further misery for passengers across the UK."

Greater Anglia said passengers can find out more information about strike days on its website.

