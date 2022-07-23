The body of a man has been found four days after a search and rescue operation off the Essex coast.

Police said the body was found by emergency services at Jaywick this morning just two miles south of where a man went missing at Clacton.

Essex Police had already scaled back the search for the 21-year-old, who got into trouble on Tuesday as temperatures soared to record-breaking levels.

Five other people were pulled from the water and taken to hospital.

Six people had been reported to be in trouble close to the pier.

On Wednesday afternoon, Essex Police said the coastguard's search was being scaled back.

Officers said they are making fresh attempts to contact the family of the missing man by liaising with international partners.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

Coastguards are spending a second day searching the Essex coast Credit: ITV Anglia

Nigel Brown, who works on the pier, said at the time: "Some of the people appeared to get caught up in the tide and they were swept under the pier."

"They were shouting about another person missing."

Essex Police Marine Unit joined the search on Tuesday afternoon along with coastguards.

They continued the search until midnight and coastguards started again at 9am on Wednesday morning.

Shop worker Toni Cloke, who had spent the day at the seafront, said police asked beachgoers to clear the beach as emergency services took a number of people away.

The 47-year-old, of Clacton-on-Sea, said: "I saw four or five people get taken in (by emergency services) then we got asked to clear the beach."

The East of England Ambulance Service said four men and a woman were assessed before being taken to Colchester Hospital. They have since been discharged, said the hospital.

