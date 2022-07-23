Firefighters from across Essex have been praised for stopping two dangerous wildfires from spreading further.

This afternoon crews were called to a large field fire in Ongar where around four hectares - or 40,000 square-metres - of standing corn was alight. Smoke could be seen from some distance away.

Essex Fire and Rescue said: "Thanks to the incredible work of our crews, this fire is now under control."

Firefighters from Epping, Brentwood, Harlow, Chelmsford and Stansted worked to surround the fire and prevent it from spreading further, getting the flames under control in two hours.

People living nearby were asked to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut.

Damage to the field in Ongar seen from above Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue

Earlier firefighters in Grays managed to keep flames from spreading to a row of terrace houses.

Crews reported that the wildfire was spreading quickly, having reached shrubbery and the back fences of the homes.

Dave Hogan, Watch Manager at Grays Fire Station, said: "This was a fire like so many we've been seeing recently, with the dry conditions meaning even the smallest grass or wildfire can spread and become very dangerous.

"In the end, while the fences and some decking were damaged, our firefighters have done a brilliant job to stop it damaging the nearby properties. I have no doubt that this fire would easily have reached the homes without their quick actions and hard work to get it under control.

People were asked to avoid the area while hotspots in the area were eliminated.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know