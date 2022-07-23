A teen rapist who targeted two women on a Peterborough footpath five years ago has finally admitted his crimes.

Awais Rehman, now 20 and legally allowed to be named and pictured for the first time, raped one woman on 30 September, 2017, before sexually assaulting and robbing another a week later.

The crimes took place on Bretton Way cycle path, near Rhubarb Bridge in Peterborough.

The court heard Rehman threatened his first victim with a large knife.

She screamed but was told to be quiet by Rehman, who forced her into some nearby bushes and raped her.

He was ruled not fit to stand trial in November 2018 but was tried in his absence at Cambridge Crown Court, where jurors found he did commit the rape and sexual assault.

Rehman, who was 17 when he was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in May 2019, was only deemed fit to plead late last year.

On Friday July 22 at Cambridge Crown Court he pleaded guilty to rape, threatening a person with a blade, robbery and two counts of sexual assault.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 2 September.

The police investigation into the Peterborough cycle path rapes featured on the Channel 4 series, 24 Hours in Police Custody.

DC Denise Brown, who investigated, together with Superintendent Adam Gallop and Detective Inspector Gordon Blair, said: “This is a case I will personally never forget and highlights our sheer determination to bring offenders like Rehman to justice.

“It took us nine months to track him down; we issued media appeals and an e-fit image but it was good old fashioned police work that led us to him in the end after we knocked on his door and took his DNA, which linked him forensically to these horrific sex offences.”

Police released these e fit pictures at the time of the attacks Credit: Cambs Police

The court heard DNA found on the first victim’s shirt was later recovered and analysed, with forensic experts stating there was a “one in a billion” chance it did not belong to Rehman.

In the second attack, Rehman slapped the bottom of a woman before stealing her handbag and running off.

In police interview Rehman, previously of Watergall, Bretton, Peterborough, claimed the sex with the first victim was consensual.

DC Brown said what happened to both victims had been devastating and they were still affected.

She said: “The sexual assault victim feels what happened has completely changed her life; she never goes out alone, has regular panic attacks and feels like her ordeal has never ended.

“The rape victim continues to live in fear and has considered taking her own life due to the psychological impact of what happened.

“Many will remember she took part in 24 Hours in Police Custody and gave a first-hand account of the impact it had on her. I hope her story inspires others to contact us if they are victims of similar offences.

“When I called her to say we had charged someone for her case, she said it was one of the happiest days of her life; for me that really captures why we became officers - to make a positive difference when the public have been through truly horrendous experiences."

More information on rape and sexual offences can be found on the police force's website.

