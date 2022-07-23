Play Brightcove video

Rob Setchell spoke to RAF veteran Len White on his 100th birthday.

An RAF veteran who thought people had forgotten about his 100th birthday was stunned when the whole street turned out to celebrate with him.

A broken phone meant Len White, from Exning, near Newmarket, hadn't received any messages on the morning of his landmark birthday.

But when he stepped outside, he found his drive lined with neighbours, friends and family cheering and applauding.

"I don't suppose I could speak," said Mr White. "It took my breath away to think so many turned out on my behalf."

Mr White navigated Lancaster bombers during the Second World War, risking his life in dozens of daring missions over Germany.

His son Robert White came over from his home in Canada to celebrate with his father.

He said: "On one particular flight he came back from Germany and the bomb was stuck. He was there trying to kick it out with his feet and with hammers and nails.

"It makes me very proud and it's nice to see a community come together. All we need now is a Lancaster to fly over and we'll be laughing!"

