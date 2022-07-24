A popular family attraction in Norfolk has closed as a precaution as field fires continue to rage in the county.

Wroxham Barns put out a Facebook message saying it was closing on Sunday because there were field fires nearby and it wanted to make sure everyone stayed safe.

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze nearby. Trains from Wroxham to North Walsham have also been halted by field fires in the area.

Wroxham Barns is also home to a farm and said it wanted to put customer and animal safety first.

A statement warned people not to travel to the attraction and asked those on site to listen to their team as people were asked to leave the area.

It stressed the fire was not at the attraction but in nearby fields and said anyone with tickets for today would be contacted in due course.

Greater Anglia said trains would not be running until further notice because of a line side fire near Wroxham.

Eighteen fire crews are also tackling a big blaze in a North Suffolk stubble field at Burgate near Diss.

Luke Martin who lives in the field opposite, said it looked as though the fire was now out.He said: "The fire service did an amazing job dousing the trees in front to stop it spreading. The farmer also acted really quickly which stopped it spreading worse."

The blaze at Burgate in North Suffolk was tackled by around 80 firefighters Credit: Luke Martin

Fire services in the region are pleading with people to take care.

