A hospital ward in Harwich had to be evacuated as a wildfire tore through nearby sheds.

Essex Fire Service said patients in one ward at the Fryatt Hospital were taken to safety as a precaution as crews fought the flames late last night.

Firefighters were called out just before midnight after people nearby reported seeing smoke in the area.

Grassland between the hospital and homes on Grange Road had caught fire and Essex Fire said the flames were spreading quickly.

They had the fire under control within an hour and half but during the operation one ward at the hospital was briefly evacuated as a precaution.

The fire and smoke did not reach the hospital and no-one was hurt.

Three sheds and a row of conifers were destroyed. The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Karen Nicoll, Station Manager, said: "Our crews have done really well here tonight to get this fire under control. When we arrived, it was already spreading very quickly and could so easily have been more serious.

"Thankfully, no-one was harmed. Members of the local community have once again been absolutely fantastic, too - offering our firefighters drinks and support is really kind and is something we genuinely appreciate. As always, we're doing everything we can to keep you safe - thank you for your co-operation and patience."

