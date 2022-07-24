Woman dies and three injured in caravan fire in Suffolk

A woman has died in a caravan fire in Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to a site near Saxmundham in the early hours of Sunday morning (24 July).

The fire broke out at around 4.40am and was confined to one caravan.

Suffolk Police said three other people were taken to hospital with injuries.

The Fire Service, East Suffolk Council and Suffolk Police are jointly investigating the incident.

