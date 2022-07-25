Ed Sheeran shocked fans on the final night of Latitude Festival as he took to the stage for a surprise performance with headliners Snow Patrol.

The Suffolk star drew gasps and cheers as he wandered on to join the band for his hit Bad Habits and then returned to the stage for an encore rendition on Just Say Yes.

Sheeran grew up and continues to live at Framlingham, less than 20 miles from the festival site at Henham Park, which welcomed about 40,000 music-lovers over the weekend.

Before Bad Habits, Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody told the crowd he did not know the song well as it was "not my song", before Sheeran helped out by joining the band on stage for the chorus - to huge cheers from the packed crowd at the Obelisk Arena.

Sheeran's appearance came 11 years after his debut at the festival, though rumoured sightings of him on site have become a tradition at Latitude, which is well-known for springing surprise performances.

In 2018 Liam Gallagher played an unannounced set at the Obelisk Arena, while a year later Katherine Ryan was a surprise headliner of the comedy tent.

And Sheeran seemed to go down well with fans, who called his surprise appearance "absolutely brilliant" on social media.

Snow Patrol were the headline act on Sunday night, following Lewis Capaldi and Foals on the previous two nights at the three-day festival of music, culture, comedy and the arts.