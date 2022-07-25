A married couple in their 80s have been killed in a road crash in Cambridgeshire.

William and Susan Wilson, both aged 80, died when the Fiat Panda they were travelling in collided with a BMW M3 on the A1307 at Lolworth just after 3pm on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man from Rowley Regis in the West Midlands, who was driving the BMW, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Mr Wilson, who was driving, and Mrs Wilson, of Rose and Crown Road in Swavesey, both died at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone who has dash cam footage to contact them on 101.

They said they particularly like to hear from the driver of a tractor who may have seen what happened but was not involved in the collision.

