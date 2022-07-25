Firefighters are tackling a large fire on Knodishall Common in Suffolk.

The blaze broke out at around 8pm on Sunday, 24 July.

12 pumps were called to the scene, with smoke travelling towards nearby Leiston.

Residents were advised to keep windows and doors shut and some residents were temporarily evacuated.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire has been surrounded and they continue dampening it down.

No nearby properties were damaged by the fire.

The service warned there is an increased risk of fires during the dry and hot weather.

Wil Tel, Group Manager at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "It's been an incredibly busy day for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and we've attended a large volume of incidents.

"The weather is hot so the risk remains incredibly high because conditions are dry and the wind is up as well.

"So I'd appeal to all people to refrain from using barbecues, open fires and discarded cigarettes.

"Be really mindful that a small spark can create a significant fire."

Elsewhere in the Anglia region, a popular family attraction in Norfolk was forced to close as field fires raged across the county.

In Suffolk, a woman died and three others were injured after a caravan fire.

