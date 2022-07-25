A murder investigation has been launched after a man died from serious injuries in Essex.

Police were called to Nelson Grove in Chelmsford in the early hours of Monday, and found a man injured, but despite the efforts of paramedics he died at the scene.

Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Our investigation is in its early stages, and we are working very quickly to piece together what led up to the incident in Nelson Grove.“That will include viewing CCTV from neighbouring properties and carrying out a number of house-to-house enquiries in the area. As a result, you can expect a large policing presence in the area throughout the day as we seek to establish the circumstances around this man’s death.”

She added: “If you feel you need to speak to them, please do, they are there to help and reassure you.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses who may have doorbell camera or dashcam footage. Credit: BPM Media

A post-mortem examination has not yet been carried out, said police. No arrests have been made.

Officers said they had spoken to several people nearby to get their accounts, but are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

They want anyone who saw an incident or any suspicious behaviour in the street between 11pm on Sunday and 4.30am on Monday to contact them. Anyone with dashcam or doorbell camera footage is also asked to come forward.

