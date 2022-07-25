A woman in her 60s has died in the sea off the Norfolk coast.

The woman's partner had called emergency services after he saw her get into difficulty in the water at Winterton near Great Yarmouth and disappear from view on Sunday afternoon.

Hemsby lifeboat was called at 3.23pm after the woman's partner made the call.

Gorleston, Caister and Sea Palling lifeboats were then called to join the search as well as a coastguard helicopter.

Chris Batten, secretary of Hemsby Lifeboat, said: "We went straight to the last known position of the casualty to search and the helicopter was called out.

"Unfortunately, she was found just off Long Beach unconscious and unresponsive."

He added that the air ambulance and other medics were at the scene and the woman was later pronounced dead.

