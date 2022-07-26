Police investigating a huge field fire which forced 100 people from their homes say two boys are helping them with their inquiries.

The blaze at Knodishall Common in Suffolk began on Sunday evening, with officers quickly identifying it as a suspected arson.

The fast work of fire crews prevented the fire from spreading to nearby homes, but people living nearby were told to leave their properties.

Police now say that they have interviewed one boy at Halesworth police station and are due to interview another later on Tuesday.

They are continuing to ask for anyone with information to come forward.

The service warned there is an increased risk of fires during the dry and hot weather.

The fire was one of dozens to have broken out across the region in the past week, in the wake of the UK's record-breaking heatwave.

Elsewhere in the East of England region, a popular family attraction in Norfolk was forced to close as field fires raged across the county.

In Suffolk, a woman died and three others were injured after a caravan fire.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know