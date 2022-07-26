A Sunk has been spotted frolicking in the grounds of a hospital .

Abbie Dix noticed the animal jumping around just behind her car in the hospital's car park.

She said: "He was happily exploring for about 5 minutes. I managed to take a few photos and video."

Abbie had taken her brother to A and E at Colchester Hospital in Essex after he broke his collarbone. She said "A and E was busy and I waited by my car for him. I couldn't believe this!"

The Skunk was spotted in the car park

The RSPCA says Skunks are native to North and Central America. They are wild animals but they are sometimes kept and traded as pets in the UK.

RSPCA scientific officer Evie Button said: “In recent years the RSPCA has dealt with a number of call-outs to stray pet skunks that have escaped or been deliberately released to the wild.

"It is an offence to release them, or allow them to escape, into the wild because they are not a native species to the UK.

"We don’t believe their needs can be met in a typical household environment, we feel that skunks shouldn’t be kept as pets."

