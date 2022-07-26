Norwich B&Q store alarm triggered by sneaky squirrel stealing nuts
A squirrel has been snapped stealing some nuts and bird food after sneaking into a DIY store.
Police were called to the B&Q hardware shop on Boundary Road in Norwich on Saturday after a burglary alarm was triggered.
But when they arrived they found a furry little felon stealing nuts and bird food from the store.
In a post on Twitter they said: "Unfortunately he was too quick and nimble for us and got away!"
