A squirrel has been snapped stealing some nuts and bird food after sneaking into a DIY store.

Police were called to the B&Q hardware shop on Boundary Road in Norwich on Saturday after a burglary alarm was triggered.

The squirrel was caught on camera - seen here by the cardboard boxes. Credit: Norfolk Police

But when they arrived they found a furry little felon stealing nuts and bird food from the store.

In a post on Twitter they said: "Unfortunately he was too quick and nimble for us and got away!"

