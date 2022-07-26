An 18-month-old girl is fighting for her life in hospital after a car crash in which two women were arrested.

A Nissan Qashqai hit a parked car on St Barnabas Road in Cambridge shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday.

Police said that it was unclear who was in the car at the time of the crash, although it is believed to have been at least one woman, the 18-month-old and another child.

The toddler remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital. No one else was seriously injured.

A 32-year-old woman from Cambridge was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, dangerous driving, failure to stop and child neglect.

She has since been bailed to appear at Parkside police station on 14 August.

Meanwhile a 21-year-old woman who was arrested in connection on suspicion of child neglect has also been bailed to appear at Parkside on 14 August.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know