A man who secretly filmed his stepdaughters using the family bathroom has been jailed for 21 weeks.

The 54-year-old man from Peterborough, hid the camera in a light fitting in the bathroom, which was used by his partner’s adult children and young grandson.

One of the victims spotted the camera when taking her young son to the toilet. She noticed the light fitting looked odd and discovered a small USB recording device attached to a wire.

When she confronted the man, he claimed the camera was designed to keep an eye on the family dog while they were out at work.

The man, who cannot be identified to protect the anonymity of the victims, pleaded guilty to voyeurism and recording a private act.

After sentencing at Cambridge Crown Court, Det Con Em Scates said: “This family were violated in one of the most horrifying ways and it has been a long journey for them.

“We have supported them throughout the investigation and have seen the impact this had had on them all.

“I am pleased justice has been served and they can now move forward with their lives.”

In a statement the family said: “We are all relieved to say after two years, justice has finally been served. We take peace in knowing this shocking crime was taken seriously by the police and courts.

“We all deserve privacy within the comfort of our own home and to discover we have unknowingly been preyed on is horrifying.

“We can now begin on the road to recovery and rebuilding our lives.”

