Police are appealing for help finding a man who has left hospital.

Filmon Ebafrash, 21, left Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge just after 11pm on Monday.

There are concerns about his welfare and he could be a risk to himself and the public.

He was last seen wearing a white tracksuit with a black hood.

He is described as black, 5ft 9ins and of slim build with black curly hair.

There are concerns for the welfare of Filmon Ebafrash. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Det Insp Kiri Mazur said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Filmon’s welfare and we also believe he could be a risk not only to himself but also to others.

"We are keen to locate him as soon as possible due to concerns about his mental health.”

Anyone who has seen Filmon, or has any information about his whereabouts, is urged to call 999 quoting incident 545 of 25 July.

People are urged not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

