Young girls at the football club where England winger Lauren Hemp started her career have hailed her as "a great inspiration".

Hemp starred as the Lionesses beat Sweden 4-0 to reach the Euros final on Tuesday.

Among the millions watching the semi-final were youngsters at North Walsham Angels - the girls' team at Hemp's first club.

Packing into the club's bar, they celebrated the win by singing "Sweet Caroline" and said: "She's a great inspiration.

"Knowing that she started where we are, it's great to have that, because it makes us believe that we can be like her."

North Walsham Town believe there could be some "future stars" among the girls watching England's semi-final win Credit: ITV Anglia

Those in charge of the Norfolk club are hoping that inspiration gets more young girls playing football.

Martha Wittrick-Riley, who plays for North Walsham Angels Ladies, said: "I think it's massive, really.

"I work in a primary school and the children are really excited to see the players on the pitch and aspire to be like that.

"It's just going to promote [women's football] more.

"We have lots of opportunities at school and at the club, so we've got a huge support team for the girls."

As Milton Keynes prepares to host the second semi-final at Stadium MK, the tournament is expected to leave a lasting impact on girls' football in the area - and be a breakthrough moment for women's football in the mainstream.

After the Lionesses' victory on Tuesday, former England men’s striker Ian Wright said: “Whatever happens in the final now, if girls are not allowed to play football in their PE, just like the boys can, what are we doing?

"We have got to make sure they are able to play and get the opportunity to do so.

“If there’s no legacy to this – like with the Olympics – then what are we doing, as this is as proud as I’ve ever felt of any England side.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know