An appeal's gone out to staff and volunteers involved in mental health to have their say to an inquiry looking at up to 1,500 deaths among mental health patients.

The Chair of the public inquiry says doctors, nurses and other staff can play an "essential" role in shaping services in the future.

Dr Geraldine Strathdee, who's leading the Essex Mental Health Independent Inquiry, has issued an urgent appeal to staff to share their experiences and insights.

Recommendations from the Inquiry, the first of its kind to have been held in England, will affect mental health treatment and care across the country.

The Lindon Centre, one of the units the inquiry is looking at Credit: ITV Anglia

Dr Strathdee said: "This is your opportunity to tell the Inquiry about your experiences and what you'd like to see changed in mental health care.

"By providing information or evidence you will allow the Inquiry to better understand the care and treatment provided to patients, to hear first-hand what it's like to work in mental health care, and to develop proposals for lasting improvements".

The Inquiry is examining cases of people who died while they were mental health in-patients at NHS Trusts in Essex from January 2000 to December 2020.

Mental health in-patient deaths in Essex are the focus of the Inquiry's investigations but it will also be making recommendations regarding the wider mental health system.

The Inquiry would like to hear from doctors, nurses, psychologists and occupational therapists, as well as care workers, social workers, pharmacists, catering staff, cleaners and porters.

Evidence provided will be treated as confidential and employers will not be informed, but staff will also have an opportunity to give their evidence in public, should they wish.

So far, the Inquiry has received evidence relating to 65 cases, including from families of those who've died and people who have been in-patients themselves.

The Inquiry has been made aware of around 1,500 individuals who died while they were a patient on a mental health ward in Essex over the 21-year period or within three months of being discharged.

The Inquiry is expected to conclude in 2023.

