A driver being chased by police tried to make his getaway along a railway line before dumping his car and fleeing on foot.

The car was spotted with cloned plates before speeding off when police tried to pull it over in Essex.

The incident happened overnight on Wednesday when Essex Police caught sight of the Fiat 500 on the A12 in Margaretting, Chelmsford.

After leading officers on a chase, the car smashed into a railway gate before continuing down the train track. The driver eventually jumped out of the vehicle and left the scene on foot.

A police dog unit and helicopter from the National Police Air Service caught up with the driver and he was arrested for multiple offences.

Pictures released by police from the scene show the Fiat dumped by the side of the track.

Another shows part of the railway gate missing after the car crashed through it.

The car smashed through the barriers, pictures from Essex Police show. Credit: Essex Police

On social media, police said: "Essex Police firearms unit and QX01 found this [cloned] Fiat 500 on the A12 at Margaretting. The vehicle failed to stop and smashed a railway gate driving down the track!

"The driver ran away but with Essex Police dog section and National Police Air Service South East the driver was driver located and arrested for multiple offences.

"Thank you to British Transport Police London and British Transport Police Essex for their help and support dealing with this. Thanks to Network Rail for assisting."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know