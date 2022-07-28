The owner of a gym which was destroyed by a devastating fire has thanked the "amazing" community response after a fundraiser topped £26,000.

Crossfit in St Albans was destroyed by the blaze on Monday, which sent plumes of black smoke billowing across the city.

Crews from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service battled the fire for hours, describing their efforts to stop the fire spreading to other businesses in the building as "hard and arduous work".

A fundraiser has raised tens of thousands of pounds in three days, with other Crossfit gyms and members making donations - a response which led to the gym's owner Ben Stacey describing them as "amazing humans".

"I just can't believe how everyone's come together for us," he said. "It's been overwhelming.

"We have definitely felt the love. Thank you so much."

He said the funds would go towards supporting staff over the next few months as well as rebuilding the gym, and appealed for anyone with a suitable new location to get in touch.

Twelve crews fought the blaze at the industrial estate on London Road premises, and remained at the scene into Tuesday as they dampened down the site and made it safe.

People living nearby were told to stay away and to keep their doors and windows closed as thick black smoke spread across the area.

Writing on the fundraiser, which was set up while firefighters were still extinguishing the blaze, Mr Stacey wrote: "We are just so relieved that no one has been hurt and immensely grateful for the efforts and bravery of the Hertfordshire fire fighters and police.

"And now... we embark on the long rebuild of our gym, our business, our community."

