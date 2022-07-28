A thief who stole a baguette from a Greggs bakery has been jailed for assaulting police officers who arrested him.

Wayne McKie punched, kicked and bit the officers who detained him after he pinched the bread from the outlet in Peterborough.

He initially handed over the baguette and chicken goujons he had stolen and allowed police to cuff him, but soon became violent, said Cambridgeshire Police.

The officer’s colleague came to help but McKie, 44, continued to punch, kick and headbutt both officers, while being verbally abusive.

He also threw his head towards one of the officers several times and made biting motions, before being calmed down and taken to custody.

One officer received small cuts and grazes to his right hand, right elbow and shin, while the other suffered grazes to his left knee.

He was sentenced to seven weeks in prison at Cambridge Crown Court after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker during the incident on Long Causeway on 8 June. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £128.

McKie, of Bushfield Court in Orton Goldhay in Peterborough, had already been ordered to pay £6.15 in compensation to Greggs for the theft of the baguette and goujons at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court in June.

PC Kirsty Brodie said: “As police officers we do not come to work to be assaulted and I am pleased McKie is now behind bars where hopefully he can reflect on his actions.

"He was being arrested for an offence for which he paid a small amount of compensation but the pointless violence he then showed to my colleagues has rightly landed him with a more severe sentence.”

