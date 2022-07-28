A man has been arrested by police investigating the reported rape of a 14-year-old girl in a busy shopping street.

The victim was assaulted in Stevenage town centre on the evening of Thursday, 14 July, and has since been receiving specialist support from police.

Initial reports suggested it was in Broadwater Crescent, near the Man in the Moon pub, but further inquiries from police have established that the incident happened in Queensway.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, and has since been released on bail, said Hertfordshire Police, who continue to appeal for witnesses.

Det Insp Michael Macbeth said: “The victim is continuing to receive support from specially-trained officers, and I would like to publicly reassure both her and the local community that we are doing all we can to progress this investigation, as well as commend her for her bravery in coming forward and reporting this to us.

“On Tuesday night, following extensive inquiries, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on bail while inquiries continue."

Police said the matter was no longer being treated as a "stranger attack".

“The investigation remains ongoing, and we are still keen to hear from anyone who thinks they have information that could help," added Det Insp Macbeth.

"If you have any information, please get in touch with police as soon as possible. Even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant could be vital to our inquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or online.

