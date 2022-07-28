A man who stabbed his neighbour to death in a row over motorbike noise had been suffering from a "delusional disorder", a court heard.

James Crosbie, 48, stabbed father-of-three Dean Allsop 17 times in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich in April 2021.

Lawyers for Crosbie, who admits manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility, claim he was suffering from "encapsulated delusional disorder" at the time of the attack.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Richard Pool told the jury at Norwich Crown Court that Crosbie had delusions about time machines, and believed conspiracy theories about Google Earth.

He said Crosbie had what he called a "festering sense" that his life had been destroyed by Mr Allsop and an irrational belief he had been creating a significant community disturbance.

Dr Pool said it was anger over motorbike noise being caused by Mr Allsop that was the trigger for Crosbie's frenzied attack with a knife and a saw.

Mr Allsop, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crosbie told officers who arrested him that “made him happy”, adding: “That’s the best news I’ve ever heard."

The prosecution claim that Crosbie’s mental state does not explain the horrific killing.

The trial has heard about a previous incident in 2018, in which Crosbie threw a hammer at Mr Allsop.

It has also heard that Crosbie had made violent threats involving the Allsop family to his probation officer.

Crosbie denies murder, attempted murder and wounding with intent in relation to attacks on Mr Allsop’s partner Louise Newell and another neighbour, Kerryn Johnson.

The trial continues.

