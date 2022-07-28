A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Chelmsford.

Police were called to Nelson Grove in Chelmsford around 4.30am on Monday and found a man injured.

Despite the efforts of paramedics he died at the scene.

Marek Hecko, 25, of Rookes Crescent, Chelmsford was arrested later that day and has now been charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The victim has not yet been named. Credit: BPM Media

