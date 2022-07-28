One of the longest-running folk festivals in the world is taking centre-stage once more after a two-year hiatus.

The Cambridge Folk Festival dates back to 1965 and attracts around 14,000 people.

Now after a two year break because of covid, it has returned to Cherry Hinton Hall in the county.

The Cambridge festival is one of the most famous folk festivals in the world. Credit: ITV News Anglia

International chart-topper Passenger are one of the headline acts for 2022, along with Suzanne Vega and Gipsy Kings.

Clannad who, in a 50-year career have taken Irish music to a worldwide audience, are also returning to play the festival's first-ever Folk Legends slot during their farewell tour.

The festival runs from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, 31 July.

The festival returns for the first time since the pandemic. Credit: ITV News Anglia

“After a two-year break, I'm so excited to see the Cambridge Folk Festival return to Cherry Hinton Hall,” said Anna Smith, leader of Cambridge City Council.

“For many including, including me, the festival is a highlight of the summer."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know