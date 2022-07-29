The parents of a 12-year-old boy left brain-damaged and in a comatose state say they have made a "last-ditch" appeal to the United Nations to intervene.

Archie Battersbee’s mother and father, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, have made an application to a UN Committee after losing life-support treatment fights in London courts, a family spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman said Archie’s parents wanted the UN Committee On The Rights Of Persons With Disabilities to consider the youngster’s case.

A High Court judge said ending treatment is in Archie’s best interests.

The youngster’s parents, who are separated but both live in Southend, Essex, failed to persuade Court of Appeal judges to overturn that ruling and Supreme Court justices have refused to intervene.

Archie’s parents are being support by a campaign organisation called the Christian Legal Centre, which said they had made a “last-ditch application”.

“Archie’s parents want the UN committee to consider Archie’s case, arguing it has a protocol that allows ‘individuals and families’ to make complaints about violations of disabled people’s rights,” said the spokesman.

“The family argue that stopping treatment would be in breach of the UK’s obligations under [articles] of the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities, and under an Article of the UN Convention on the Rights of Children.

”Archie’s parents have asked hospital bosses to continue treatment until the UN has considered the case."

Hollie Dance said the judgement was "devastating" Credit: PA

Miss Dance said: “Words cannot describe how devastated we are.

“The pressure put on us from the beginning to rush through the process of ending Archie’s life has been disgraceful. All we have ever asked for is for more time.

She added: “We should not have to endlessly battle the hospital in the courts for what we believe is right for Archie.

“Top judges have told us, however, that this is the law, if this so, the law must change.

“We will continue fighting for Archie, we will not give up and now await the response from the UN committee.”

Archie Battersbee was found with a ligature over his head on 7 April. Credit: Family photo

What happened to Archie Battersbee?

Archie suffered “catastrophic” brain damage in an accident at home three months ago.

His mother found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on 7 April. She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge.

The youngster has not regained consciousness.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think he is “brain-stem dead” and say continued life support treatment is not in his best interests.

Archie’s parents disagree and say his heart is beating, and are being supported by the campaign group the Christian Legal Centre.

Lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, had asked for decisions about what medical moves are in Archie’s best interests.

Another High Court judge, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, initially considered the case and concluded, after an earlier hearing, that Archie was dead.

But Court of Appeal judges upheld a challenge by Archie’s parents against decisions taken by Mrs Justice Arbuthnot and said the evidence should be reviewed.

At a second hearing, Mr Justice Hayden said evidence shows Archie suffered a “significant injury” to “multiple areas” of his brain and had not “regained awareness at any time”. He said the reality of Archie’s case was “terrible”.

But his family also appealed that decision arguing that Mr Justice Hayden had not given “real or proper weight” to the wishes and religious beliefs of Archie or his family, and had failed to carry out a “comprehensive evaluation” of the benefits and burdens of continuing life-support treatment - an appeal rejected by the Court of Appeal.