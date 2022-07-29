Police have warned drivers to be on their guard after a lump of concrete thrown from a bridge hit a car.

The piece of debris smashed into the front of the car, damaging the vehicle, and officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

It happened at about 6.30pm on 22 July on the A134 Springlands Way in Sudbury in Suffolk.

The lump of concrete was thrown from from a bridge that crosses the road between the First Avenue and Drake Road junctions, and hit a car that was heading away from the B1115 junction, towards the Tesco supermarket.

Police have now issued the warning, saying that throwing objects at cars is a criminal offence with the potential to cause serious damage and injury.

They want drivers to report any other similar incidents immediately.

Anyoone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/46935/22.

