Firefighters have spent hours battling a large stack fire involving several hundred tonnes of hay.

Crews were called at 5.40pm on Thursday to the blaze in Billericay in Essex, and quickly divided the fire into sectors to surround it in an attempt to stop the fire being spread by the strong winds.

They had to call for the support of a water bowser to supply water, given the remote location of the fire, which happened in Botney Hill Road.

An off-road vehicle, which supports firefighters in tackling and surround fires in remote locations, was also used.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from several miles away.

By 7.30pm crews had the fire surrounded and had it under control an hour later.

Firefighters remained at the scene during the night to make sure it burned out safely.

Botney Hill Road also remained closed overnight.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know