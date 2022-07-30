Streets of Norwich filled with colour as the city celebrates the 50th year of Pride
Norwich Pride has returned to the city for the first time in two years following the pandemic.
The 14th parade packed with a kaleidoscope of colour and flags and bunting, weaved its way through the city centre.
Last year's event was cancelled for the second time in a row as organisers felt it would be too unsafe to stage.
This year, thousands turned out to cheer on the parade and celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer people.
This event, which is also about challenging prejudice and discrimination, has been organised by volunteers since it started.
