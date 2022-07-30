Norwich Pride has returned to the city for the first time in two years following the pandemic.

The 14th parade packed with a kaleidoscope of colour and flags and bunting, weaved its way through the city centre.

The parade weaved its way through the streets of Norwich.

Last year's event was cancelled for the second time in a row as organisers felt it would be too unsafe to stage.

This year, thousands turned out to cheer on the parade and celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer people.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

This event, which is also about challenging prejudice and discrimination, has been organised by volunteers since it started.

Thousands took part in the parade through the city centre. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know