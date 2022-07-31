Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage, is set to have his life support treatment ended on Monday, as his mother pleads with the government for an intervention.

Barts Health NHS Trust, which cares for Archie, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.

It comes after his mother, Hollie Dance from Southend, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.

The letter sent to Archie's parents Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee Credit: Hollie Dance

The letter, sent over the weekend, reads: “We understand that any discussions around the withdrawal of Archie’s treatment are very difficult and painful.

"However, we want to ensure that you and your family are involved as much as you wish to be."

Hollie Dance has written to the Health Secretary. Credit: PA

Ms Dance and Paul Battersbee, the youngster’s parents, will be told on Monday morning how the withdrawal process is to be performed, with the aim to “preserve Archie’s dignity”, the letter read.

Ms Dance and Mr Battersbee, who are separated but both live in Southend, failed to persuade Court of Appeal judges to overturn that ruling and Supreme Court justices have refused to intervene.

Archie’s parents are being supported by campaign organisation, the Christian Legal Centre.

Writing to Health Secretary Stephen Barclay on Saturday, Ms Dance said: “If this happens, this will be an extraordinary cruelty, and a flagrant breach of Archie’s rights as a disabled person.

“Archie is entitled to have the decisions about his life and death, taken by the NHS and UK courts, to be scrutinised by an international human rights body. Hastening his death to prevent that would be completely unacceptable.

“I trust that you will now act immediately, as a member of the Government responsible for the NHS, to ensure that this does not happen, and our country honours its obligations under the international human rights treaties which we have signed and ratified.”

They have also asked the United Nations to intervene in a “last-ditch” application.

The UN Committee On The Rights Of Persons With Disabilities has written to Archie’s parents and legal team saying it had “requested the state party [the UK] to refrain from withdrawing life-preserving medical treatment, including mechanical ventilation and artificial nutrition and hydration, from the alleged victim while the case is under consideration by the committee”.

It added: “This request does not imply that any decision has been reached on the substance of the matter under consideration.”

Archie Battersbee was found with a ligature over his head on 7 April. Credit: Family photo

Alistair Chesser, chief medical officer for Barts Health NHS Trust, said on Friday that "further delay" in starting to provide "palliative care" to Archie would "not be appropriate" without a court order.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We recognise this is an exceptionally difficult time for Archie Battersbee's family and our thoughts are with them.

"We have received the letter and will respond in due course."

What happened to Archie Battersbee?

Archie suffered “catastrophic” brain damage in an accident at home three months ago.

His mother found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on 7 April. She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge.

The youngster has not regained consciousness.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think he is “brain-stem dead” and say continued life support treatment is not in his best interests.

Archie’s parents disagree and say his heart is beating, and are being supported by the campaign group the Christian Legal Centre.

Lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, had asked for decisions about what medical moves are in Archie’s best interests.

Another High Court judge, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, initially considered the case and concluded, after an earlier hearing, that Archie was dead.

But Court of Appeal judges upheld a challenge by Archie’s parents against decisions taken by Mrs Justice Arbuthnot and said the evidence should be reviewed.

At a second hearing, Mr Justice Hayden said evidence shows Archie suffered a “significant injury” to “multiple areas” of his brain and had not “regained awareness at any time”. He said the reality of Archie’s case was “terrible”.

But his family also appealed that decision arguing that Mr Justice Hayden had not given “real or proper weight” to the wishes and religious beliefs of Archie or his family, and had failed to carry out a “comprehensive evaluation” of the benefits and burdens of continuing life-support treatment - an appeal rejected by the Court of Appeal.

