A widow of a police officer has urged loved ones to speak about organ donation, after her fit and healthy husband died in 2020.

Holly Breakwell's husband Andy Taylor died two years ago, aged just 37, but thanks to him another person is now living with his heart.

Andy woke up in pain in January 2020 and was rushed to hospital from his home in St Neots, Cambridgeshire.

“Being told that your husband is not going to wake up, that he is brain dead and there is no activity and then you have to make that decision of do I have to give his organs away?” Holly said.

Lots of questions went through her mind: “Do I want to give his organs away? Am I throwing him away by doing that? There's a lot to think of. A lot to think of."

She added “It is a nice feeling to have, and nice for the children, that they know that part of their dad is still alive.”

Andy, a police officer, spent his spare time reaching out to young men at risk of joining gangs. Credit: Family photo

Andy, who was 6ft 7, had a ‘massive heart’ according to his family. He spent his spare time working with at-risk young men.

"I can remember standing in the corridor [of the hospital] thinking that you're going to go and have such an impact, on so many people's lives now.

“He was such a genuine generous man who just wanted to help people."

